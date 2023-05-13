scorecardresearch
Chittapur Election Result 2023 Live: Congress' Priyank Kharge vs BJP's Manikanta Rathod, results soon

Karnataka Election 2023, Chittarpur Election Results Live: The constituency has Subhash Chandra Rathore from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against Priyank Kharge from the Indian National Congress (INC), Manikanta Rathod from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jagdish S Sagar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Written by India News Desk
Karnataka Election 2023, Hubbali Chittapur Result Live: Chittapur (SC) is a state Assembly constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Chittapur Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Chittapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The Chittapur constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

Also Read: Karnataka elections 2023: Result date, time — How and where to watch Live telecast of counting of votes

The constituency has Subhash Chandra Rathore from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against Priyank Kharge from the Indian National Congress (INC), Manikanta Rathod from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jagdish S Sagar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In 2018, Priyank Kharge, who is AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, won the seat by defeating Valmik Naik of the BJP with a margin of 4393 votes. Mallikarjun Kharge was elected to the Karnataka assembly nine successive times, between 1972 and 2008. He won eight times from the Gurmitkal constitutency, when it was reserved for Scheduled Castes, and once from Chittapur.

Chittapur Results Live: The constituency has Subhash Chandra Rathore from the Janata Dal (Secular) contest against Priyank Kharge from the Indian National Congress (INC), Manikanta Rathod from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, which includes 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. This year the voter turnout recorded was nearly 72 per cent.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 06:46 IST

Stock Market