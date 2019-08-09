Chit fund scam: Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar allowed to face CBI in Bidhannagar

The CBI had summoned Kumar to appear before its officers at the CGO complex on Thursday in connection with the Rose Valley chitfund scam.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed Rajeev Kumar to go to adjoining Bidhnanagar for attending CBI summons in connection with the Rose Valley chitfund scam. Kumar, a former commissioner of Kolkata police and also the Bidhannagar police commissionerate, moved the high court seeking modification of its earlier order that barred him from leaving the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police as a condition to grant him interim protection from CBI arrest. Justice Madhumati Mitra also extended an interim protection to him till August 20.

The high court had granted protection to Kumar, who is at present additional director general (ADG) of West Bengal CID, from arrest over summons issued to him in connection with the Rs 2,500-crore Saradha chitfund scam. The CBI had summoned Kumar to appear before its officers at the CGO complex on Thursday in connection with the Rose Valley chitfund scam. He, however, did not go to the agency office and sent a letter to it seeking more time.

The Supreme Court had on May 9, 2014, ordered transfer of all cases related to ponzi scams, including the one involving the Saradha Group, to the CBI. A vacation bench of the high court had on May 30 granted Kumar protection from arrest and any coercive action till July 10 in the Saradha chit fund scam case, which was extended from time to time.

The apex court had on February 5 prevented the agency from any coercive action against Kumar, while directing him to appear and cooperate in CBI questioning at a “neutral place”. He was then questioned by the probe agency for nearly five days in Shillong from February 9.

The CBI had told the Supreme Court in April this year that Kumar’s custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was “evasive” and “arrogant” in answering the queries put to him. The Saradha Group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the agency has said.