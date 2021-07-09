Chirag Paswan’s plea challenging Pashupati Paras’ elevation as LJP leader in Lok Sabha dismissed by Delhi High Court

Chirag Paswan is likely to approach the higher court seeking legal ownership of the party.

In a setback for Chirag Paswan, the Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea filed by him challenging the elevation of his rebel uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party in the Lok Sabha. In his plea, Paswan had challenged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise Paras as the leader of the LJP in the lower house.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Rekha Palli said that the court did not find any merit in the petition. The court, which was inclined to impose a cost on Chirag, did not do so after a request was made by his counsel.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on June 14 recognised Paras as leader of Jan Lokshakti Party in the Lok Sabha, after the latter along with four other LJP MPs revolted against Chirag Paswan and approached the Speaker seeking to replace Chirag as the LoP. The Lok Janshakti Party had six MPs in the lower house including Paswan and Paras.

Paras was inducted into the Union cabinet on July 7 as part of the mega expansion of the council of ministers by PM Narendra Modi. Paras had spent the larger part of his political career under the shadow of his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan.

A bitter battle of power had ensued following the rebellion by Paras. Both Chirag and Paras had expelled each other from the LJP claiming sole right over the party.

Just before the cabinet expansion, Chirag Paswan had said that he had no problem if Paras is made cabinet minister as an independent MP but if the Modi government makes him minister on the LJP quota, he would challenge the move in the court.

Chirag Paswan is likely to approach the higher court seeking legal ownership of the party.