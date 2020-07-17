Chirag Paswan sides with opposition to attack Nitish Kumar over bridge collapse

Chirag Paswan question Nitish Kumar over bridge collapse in Gopalganj. (File)

The Lok Janshakti Party has joined the opposition camp in attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the collapse of a link road road in floods in Gopalganj. Party president Chirag Paswan questioned the claim of ‘zero corruption’ by CM Kumar and demanded stern action against the guilty.

Targeting the government, Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Part of a bridge built at the cost of Rs 264 crore has collapsed today. Any work done with public money should be carried out maintaining quality standards. Incidents like this raise questions in the public eye over zero corruption. The LJP demands a high-level probe to punish the guilty quickly.”

A part of the road connecting the Sattarghat bridge collapsed on Wednesday, triggering panic among the locals. The Rs 264-crore Sattarghat bridge on Gandak river was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar less than a month ago.

According to Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, the newly-built bridge was intact and it was part of a connecting minor bridge that had collapsed.

Chirag Paswan’s tweet is yet another instance of him criticising Nitish Kumar. Though the LJP is a Bharatiya Janata Party ally, it is not a part of the Bihar government led by Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too blasted CM Kumar as he shared an image of the caved-in portion of the road on his Twitter account. He alleged that the Nitish Kumar government is knee deep in corruption.

“The Sattarghat bridge of Gopalganj, built at cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, was inaugurated by Nitish ji on June 16. Today (Wednesday), the bridge collapsed – 29 days later. Beware! If someone calls it corruption of Nitish ji,” the leader of the opposition tweeted.

According to the Road Construction Department, the caved-in portion of the road was situated two kilometres away from the Sattarghat bridge. The department is headed by senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav.