Chirag Paswan vacates bungalow allotted to father Ram Vilas Paswan after Centre sends team to evict him

Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan today started vacating the bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan after a government team reached earlier today to execute an eviction order issued to him last year. Allocated to Ram Vilas Paswan around 30 years ago, 12 Janpath had since become synonymous with the Lok Jan Shakti Party.

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in October 2020 at the age of 74. Since 1989, he served as a minister in central governments headed by the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP.

The government team that reached the bungalow today included officials from the Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Soon after, two loaded trucks drove out of the bungalow while three more were waiting outside.

According to PTI, the bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and Chirag had got multiple reminders in the past to vacate it after his father’s demise.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which once used to be a part of the BJP-led NDA, split into two following differences between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. While Paras is now a part of the NDA, Chirag has failed to find a way to return to the ruling alliance.