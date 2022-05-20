Chintan Shivir achieved nothing, Congress staring at electoral rout in Gujarat, Himachal: Prashant Kishor

Days after turning down the Congress’ offer to join the party, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday criticised the Grand Old Party’s recently concluded ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) which was held to chalk out a revival plan amid the unending poll debacles.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor said that the meet served little purpose other than buying time for the Congress leadership to “prolong the status quo” at least till the “impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP”.

“I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!” he wrote.

Recently, Kishor had declined the Congress’ offer to join the party as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Kishor reportedly wanted a free hand to make some overhauling changes in the party, the Congress was keen on bringing just some incremental changes.

Earlier this month, Kishor announced that he will not be floating a political party as of now and said that he would dedicate himself into bringing in a new dispensation in Bihar, his home state. Asserting that there are no elections in Bihar in near future, Kishor said that a political party was not on the cards.

Speaking at the Indian Express’ e-Adda recently, Kishor had said that in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constantly evolving image, the opposition was only playing catch-up.

The problem with Congress, Kishor opined, is that since the last eight years in opposition, they have still not learnt how to be in opposition and behave like an Opposition party.

“You have to create an issue as an opposition and stay put for one or two years, like Shaheen Bagh or farm law protesters where the central government was forced to take a step back. The opposition lacks that consistency,” said Kishor.

Hitting out at Congress’ reactionary politics only aimed at criticising PM Modi, Kishor maintained that if there is a narrative, faces will eventually emerge.

In the past, Kishor was a part of the Bihar politics, joining the JD(U) party in September 2018. He was later expelled from the party in 2020 for “indiscipline”. In February 2022, the poll strategist met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations of a reunion.