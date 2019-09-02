Chinmayanand case: SC orders SIT probe into law student’s allegations, asks Allahabad HC to monitor investigation

Last week on Friday, the girl was produced before the top court which had ordered that she should stay in the national capital under police security. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the apprehension and allegation made by a law student against BJP leader and former minister Swami Chinmayanand. As per the top court’s directive, the SIT will be headed by an IG-rank officer. The top court also directed Allahabad High Court to monitor the investigation on the complaint filed by the student. The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh has been asked to provide police protection to the girl and her family until further orders in the case.

The law student, who comes from Saharanpur in the western part of the state, has levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand. Following her charges against Chinmayanand, the girl went missing after which a group of women lawyers approached the Supreme Court urging suo moto action to stop a potential “Unnao-like incident”.

The victim’s father filed a complaint with police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her. The father also alleged that the disappearance of his daughter was at the behest of the BJP leader. However, the UP government later claimed that the girl was found in Rajasthan. Following this, the apex court asked the state government to produce the girl before it. It also said that it would interact with the girl in-camera only then pass appropriate orders.

Last week on Friday, the girl was produced before the top court which had ordered that she should stay in the national capital under police security.

Meanwhile, the Shahjahanpur police have lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand after the student disappeared following her allegation against the former BJP MP, who heads the Mumukshu ashram. The girl is a post-graduate student in one of the colleges run by the ashram, according to PTI.