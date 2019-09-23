Chinmayanand case: Allahabad HC expresses satisfaction over SIT status report

The bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan also refused to hear a petition filed by the student seeking a stay on her arrest, saying it has no jurisdiction to pass the order.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the SIT status report in a sexual assault case filed by a postgraduate student against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. The bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan also refused to hear a petition filed by the student seeking a stay on her arrest, saying it has no jurisdiction to pass the order. The special investigation team (SIT) submitted a status report in the court.

The student and her three friends were booked for extortion by the SIT. Sources said the SIT also booked the woman on charges of causing disappearance of evidence On the student’s petition, the court said, “If victim wants any relief in this regard, she may file a fresh petition before an appropriate bench.” The court fixed October 22 for further hearing.

