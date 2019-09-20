Chinmayanand, accused of rape by law student, arrested by UP SIT

Chinmayanand (72), was booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (IE photo)

Chinmayanand arrested: Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team on Friday in connection with rape allegations leveled against him by a law student. He is likely to be produced before a court later in the day. The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness.

The Uttar Pradesh had registered a case of criminal intimidation and abduction against Chinmayanand on a complaint filed by the woman’s father. The woman later also accused the leader of rape and “physical exploitation”.

Earlier this week, the woman had recorded her statement in a court amid tight security. She told the court that she has submitted evidence against Chinmayanand with the investigating team. She claimed that the pen drive which she has produced contains over 40 video clips.

A mobile phone and a pen drive given by the student have been sent for forensic examination, news agency PTI quoted Inspector General Naveen Arora, who heads the investigating team, as saying.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been facing intense backlash from Opposition parties over the case. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been repeatedly targeting the Uttar Pradesh administration accusing it of going slow with the probe related to the high-profile case.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, through its antics, has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women’s security,” Priyanka said in a series of tweets in Hindi recently.

“After all, why did the complainant girl had to come before the press to seek security? Why is the UP police going slow? Is it because the accused is from the BJP?” she went on to add.