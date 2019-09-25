Chinmayanand, accused of rape by student, no longer member of party, says BJP

Chinmayanand, 72, has been accused of rape by a law student. (File Photo/PTI)

Chinmayanand sacked from BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party has removed Swami Chinmayanand from the organisation. Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harishchancdra Srivastava told reporters in Lucknow that Chinmayanand, who is currently in jail after being accused of rape by a student, is longer with the party.

“He is not a member of the BJP,” news agency PTI quoted Srivastava, as saying. Srivastava, however, refused to comment since when the former Union minister was not party of the BJP. “All our records are now digitised and so we cannot tell from when he has not been a member of the party,” he said.

Earlier today, the law student who has accused Chinmayanand of rape was arrested on charges of extortion. UP DGP OP Singh confirmed that the student has been taken into custody by the SIT.

“The law student, who had accused Swami Chinmayanand for sexually harassing her, has been arrested by the SIT for allegedly trying to extort money from him,” news agency ANI quoted Singh, as saying.

Chinmayanand, 72, was arrested last week by Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team days after being accused of rape and blackmailing by a student. The three-time MP had served as minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Soon after arresting him, the SIT had claimed that Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him by the student.

“Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him, including sexual conversations and body massage. Circumstantial evidence also being examined. He said he doesn’t want to say more as he’s ashamed of his acts,” SIT chief Naveen Arora had said last Friday.