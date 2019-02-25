Chinks in the armour? Left parties to stay away from Opposition meet to draft common minimum programme

Left parties have announced that its leaders will stay away from the February 27 meeting of the opposition parties in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The agenda of the opposition parties for the meeting is to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. This will be the third meeting of the opposition parties in 2019 and second in a month.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Parliament House Annexe Extension building where opposition parties’ leaders will meet to chalk out a strategy to give a final shape to the agenda of the grand alliance.

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wanted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to lend his expertise to prepare the CMP for the grand alliance. But the latest development has come as a huge surprise for the opposition leaders who are holding hectic parleys to form an alliance to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, Yechury was crucial in drafting a CMP when United Front had formed a government in 1996 and the Congress-led UPA took shape in 2004.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerje is expected to leave for Delhi from Kolkata on Monday evening to participate in the meeting of opposition parties.

On Februry 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hosted all the opposition leaders at Jantar Mantar. Later in the evening, top opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu naidu, Mamata Banerjee, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, NC leader Farooq Abdullah and NCP chief Sharad pawar had met over dinner at Pawar’s residene. It was during this meeting, the leaders of six political parties decided to draft a CMP.

The decision to draft a common minimum programme is seen as an attempt by the Opposition to counter the BJP’s narrative that opposition leaders are coming together only to serve their self-interest. Speaking to reporters after February 13, Mamata informed that opposition leaders want Rahul Gandhi to prepare the draft of the CMP and circulate to the opposition leaders.