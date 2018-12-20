Chinese nationals asked to leave India; employer files plea in Bombay HC

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 1:45 PM

The company's advocate Nausher Kohli claimed that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office has sent notices but did not provide an opportunity to petitioners to reply.

China, India flags

A team of experts from China, who were visiting two plants in India were informed to leave the country. The incident pertains to around 60 Chinese experts of Pacific Cyber Technology coming to India to visit the company’s plants in Daman and Silvassa. However, Foreigners Regional Registration Office has asked them to “leave India” immediately for violations of business visas. The company has appealed against the Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s move and questioned the validity of the notices sent by the authority in Bombay High Court. The case is slated for hearing on Friday, according to reports.

The company’s advocate Nausher Kohli claimed that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office has sent notices but did not provide an opportunity to petitioners to reply. The plants in Daman and Silvassa generally design mobile phones and the company pledges to their support to the Centre’s Make-In-India programme.

Recently, China has sent a note of caution to the countries saying that its citizen should not be bullied by authorities of any country. A few days ago a Chinese citizen and Huawei executive was arrested on a US warrant in Canada.

Stock Market

