‘Chinese funding’: Amit Shah on why Congress disrupted Lok Sabha today

Union Home minister Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack against the Congress over the disruption of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Earlier today, the Lok Sabha had to be adjourned due to a ruckus by the Opposition parties, including the Congress, during Question Hour demanding a discussion on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Shah said that a glance at the questions listed for the Question Hour today gave away the real reason behind the Congress’ desperation.

“The question listed at No.5 is regarding the cancellation of FCRA license to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. It is a question put up by a member of his own party. The answer would have been very clear had they allowed me the opportunity on the floor of the House,” Shah said.



Amit Shah questions Congress on ‘Chinese funding’

In an apparent bid to blunt the attack against the government on the issue of Chinese aggression, the Home minister then sought to remind the Congress that the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation since it received a grant of Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy in 2005-06 and 2006-07 against the FCRA rules, among other reasons.

Shah said that while the foundation was registered stating social work as its statement of purpose, the grant it received from the Chinese embassy was for research on improving Indo-Chinese ties.

“Did their research include how China usurped thousands of hectares of land during the 1962 war? Was it a subject of research how Nehru’s love cost India a permanent membership at the UNSC? Who was hosting members of the Chinese embassy when the bravehearts of the Indian Army were locked in a clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan?” Shah questioned the Congress leadership.

Also Read Home Ministry cancels FCRA licence of two NGOs associated with Gandhi family alleging violations

He then went on to cite several incidents of Chinese aggression during the Congress rule. “On May 25, 2007, China refused a visa to Arunachal Pradesh CM Dorjee Khandu, a Congress leader. In 2011, the Congress government stopped the construction of roads and vital border infrastructure in Demchok has following a threat from China. Has this been part of the RGF’s research?”

Amit Shah alleges Zakir Naik link

The Home minister then cited another reason behind the cancellation of FCRA license to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. “In 2011, the foundation received Rs 50 lakh in funds from the Islamic Research Foundation of Zakir Naik. Why did Zakir Naik give money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation?”

Praising the actions of the Indian Army along the LAC in Arunachal on December 9, Shah said that India will not cede an inch of land under PM Modi’s rule. “The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi not an inch of land can be captured by anyone. The bravery shown by our forces on the intervening night of December 8 and December 9 is laudable,” he added.

Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on Tawang clash

Addressing the Parliament today, Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese PLA’s attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9 and confronted it with firmnes. The Defence minister further said that no Indian soldier died or suffered serious injuries.

“The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish,” the defence minister said. “I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it,” he added.