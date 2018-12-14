Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India next week for first meeting of people-to-people mechanism

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 5:22 PM

During the visit from December 21-24, Wang will co-chair the meeting along with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing.

Wang yi, china, Sushma Swaraj, Lu Kang, wang yi india visitThe people-to-people mechanism is aimed at building on the momentum of the informal summit between Modi and Xi at Wuhan in April this year. (Reuters)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India next week to attend the first high-level meeting of Sino-India ‘people-to-people mechanism’ agreed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in June, officials announced here on Friday.

During the visit from December 21-24, Wang will co-chair the meeting along with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing. The two countries decided to set up “people to people mechanism” during Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with President Xi at Qingdao in June this year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The people-to-people mechanism is aimed at building on the momentum of the informal summit between Modi and Xi at Wuhan in April this year. Prime Minister Modi met President Xi in April in an unprecedented two-day ‘heart-to-heart’ summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to “solidify” the India-China relationship after the Doklam standoff last year.

