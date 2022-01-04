China’s Galwan propaganda video: Abhishek Manu Singhvi differs from Rahul Gandhi over Chinese claim

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the Modi government over row with China.

Days after China’s propaganda video on Galwan was shared on Twitter by Chinese media and busted by many fact-checkers showing that the video was shot well inside Chinese territory, a difference of opinion has emerged within Congress over the issue. While former party president Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Modi government for allegedly ceding ground to China, senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has advised against taking “CCP & Global Times propaganda machinery seriously’.

“Would urge the Indian media to not take the CCP & Global Times propaganda machinery seriously. They are nothing but an absolute joke especially in the digital age, a psy ops that can be easily busted by few minutes of Google search,” said the Rajya Sabha MP on Twitter.

Singhvi’s remark came two days after Rahul Gandhi said that only the Indian flag suits Galwan and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up on the matter. “Only our tricolor looks good on Galwan. We will have to respond to China. Modi ji, speak up!” Rahul had said.

In another tweet today, Rahul Gandhi shared a news clip which claimed that China is constructing a bridge on Pangong Lake near LAC and said that the PM’s silence on the issue is deafening.

“PM’s silence is deafening. Our land, our people, our borders deserve better,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the Modi government over row with China. On December 31 when a report came to light that China renamed 15 places of Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress leader had said that mere rhetoric cannot help the country’s victory. “Just a few days back we were remembering India’s glorious victory in 1971. For the security and victory of the country, wise and strong decisions are needed. Only rhetoric doesn’t help in winning!” said Rahul.