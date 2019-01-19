China, Singapore have it easy; no Jantar-Mantar, no protests, says Giriraj Singh

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 10:41 PM

China and Singapore do not face obstacles to growth because they do not have to deal with `Jantar-Mantar' kind of protests against government policies, Union minister Giriraj Singh said here Saturday.

“Neither you nor China have a Jantar Mantar,” the Union minister said. (File)

China and Singapore do not face obstacles to growth because they do not have to deal with `Jantar-Mantar’ kind of protests against government policies, Union minister Giriraj Singh said here Saturday. The street near Jantar-Mantar in New Delhi is known as a venue for protests and demonstrations. Singh, the minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), was speaking at ‘MSME Convention’ during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Read | Not allowed to issue FDs and give loans, how payments banks function and offer higher interests on deposits?

Speaking before him, Vice Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prasoon Mukherjee said that despite being a small country, Singapore has achieved excellent economic development. “He (Mukherjee) was talking about Singapore’s GDP. I said to myself, Mukherjee sahab, Singapore does not have Delhi and Jantar Mantar where people gather to protest against the policies announced by the government,” Singh quipped.

“Neither you nor China have a Jantar Mantar,” the Union minister said. Despite facing agitations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to make India a strong economy, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. China, Singapore have it easy; no Jantar-Mantar, no protests, says Giriraj Singh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition