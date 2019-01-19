China, Singapore have it easy; no Jantar-Mantar, no protests, says Giriraj Singh

“Neither you nor China have a Jantar Mantar,” the Union minister said. (File)

China and Singapore do not face obstacles to growth because they do not have to deal with `Jantar-Mantar’ kind of protests against government policies, Union minister Giriraj Singh said here Saturday. The street near Jantar-Mantar in New Delhi is known as a venue for protests and demonstrations. Singh, the minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), was speaking at ‘MSME Convention’ during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Speaking before him, Vice Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prasoon Mukherjee said that despite being a small country, Singapore has achieved excellent economic development. “He (Mukherjee) was talking about Singapore’s GDP. I said to myself, Mukherjee sahab, Singapore does not have Delhi and Jantar Mantar where people gather to protest against the policies announced by the government,” Singh quipped.

“Neither you nor China have a Jantar Mantar,” the Union minister said. Despite facing agitations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to make India a strong economy, he added.