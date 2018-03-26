China provokes: Doklam undisputed ‘Chinese territory’, hope New Delhi learnt some lessons from standoff

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Donglang (Doklam) completely belongs to China as the two nations have ‘historical conventions’.

Provoking India once again, China on Monday said that Doklam is an undisputed “Chinese territory” and there is no question of changing the status quo. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Donglang (Doklam) completely belongs to China as the two nations have ‘historical conventions’. He, however, said that the country is committed to maintaining peace. “Regarding the border issue, China is committed to maintaining peace, stability and tranquillity there and Donglang (Doklam) belongs to China as we have historical conventions. So China’s activity there is within its sovereign rights. There is no such thing as changing the status quo,” Chunying was quoted as saying.

Without mincing his words, Chunying credited the country’s own ‘wisdom and efforts’ responsible for resolving the face-off. “Last year, thanks to our concerted efforts, our diplomatic efforts and wisdom that we properly resolved this issue,” he said. “We hope the Indian side could learn some lessons from this, stick to historical conventions and work with China to ensure the peace and stability in the border area as well as a good atmosphere for the development of bilateral ties,” Hua said.

The Chinese spokesman was also questioned on Indian ambassador Gautam Bambawale’s comments that the 3488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) should be demarcated and delineated. Chunying said on the delimitation China’s position is clear and consistent. “The east, middle and western side is yet to be officially demarcated,” she said.

He further said that both New Delhi and Beijing are exploring ways to resolve the issues. “China and India are exploring ways to resolve their territorial dispute through negotiations so that we can arrive at a mutually acceptable solution and pending the final solution, the two sides should work together and maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.”

China’s comment came in an apparent response to Bambawale’s remarks on the present state of affairs in Dokalam. In an interview to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Bambawale had warned Beijing against any attempt to change the present state of affairs on the plateau. Further, he has said that any attempt to change the status quo in Doklam would lead to another stand-off.