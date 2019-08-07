China praises Sushma Swaraj’s contribution to Sino-India ties

Published: August 7, 2019 6:46:12 PM

“Madam Sushma Swaraj is a senior Indian politician,” Hua Chunying, Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in written response. “China deeply mourns for the passing of Madam Sushma Swaraj and expresses sincere condolences to her family,” Hua said.

The senior BJP leader passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

China on Wednesday condoled the demise of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and recalled her important contributions in the development of bilateral relations. The senior BJP leader passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

“Madam Sushma Swaraj is a senior Indian politician,” Hua Chunying, Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in written response. “China deeply mourns for the passing of Madam Sushma Swaraj and expresses sincere condolences to her family,” Hua said. She said that during her tenure as external affairs minister, “she visited China many times and made important contributions to the development of China-India relations.”

Swaraj visited China last on February 27 for the 16th meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China in Wuzhen city. She met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meeting.

