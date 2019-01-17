China alerts its citizens against Indian religious ‘cults’ (Reuters)

In a surprising move, Chinese citizens have been warned by their national government to stay away from Indian religious schools or “suspected religious cults”, as some of them have been marred by “sexual assault” cases.

China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) issued the alert after a Taiwanese singer Yi Nengjing, also known as Annie Yi promoted the teachings of Bhagwan and Amma, the creators of Oneness University in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh on a social media platform. She also deleted the post later, Global Times, a Chinese tabloid newspaper reported.

Yi posted this on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter – which later set off a debate across the country’s social media about whether she was actually promoting the cult. Then came the alert from MPS and China Anti-Cult Association stating that some of these cults in India have been convicted with sexual assault cases, while possibly indicating the case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Global Times reported that the CACA had mentioned about Singh, an Indian religious master, who was arrested in 2017 for raping nearly 200 women. It also stated that the teachings offered by the South Indian organisation is a blend of Christanity and Buddhism – and is similar to South Korean Unification Church, which is considered as a cult by China’s cabinet.

According to the Supreme People’s Court of China, cult is an illegal organisation that uses religion and breathing practices to ultimately control their members.

China’s news agency, Xinhua even open a website in 2017 named it “China Anti-Cult Network” to combat the cults and promote the measures taken by the government to curb it. It even has a dedicated section where the public can report cult related offences.