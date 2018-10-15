Chilling details of Gurugram shooting emerge, remorseless constable says, ‘I killed them, so what?’

Haryana Police has terminated him from the force and he has been booked under section 302 (murder), various sections of Arms act and section 307 (attempt to murder). (IE)

Mahipal, head constable in Haryana Police, who allegedly shot son and the wife a district judge in Gurugram has remained evasive and remorseless during interrogation. He has shown no regrets whatsoever and instead said, “I have no remorse. Yes I killed them, so?” according to a report in The Tribune. He has reportedly given the same statement in the court. The court sent him to four days police custody.

“Mahipal is proving to be a tough nut to crack. The shooting looks like a well-planned act and was not done in a fit of rage as believed earlier,” police said in the court as per Tribune’s report. The police has constituted a special interrogation team (SIT) under DCP (east) Sulochana Gajraj to question him.

The police has claimed that they have made some progress in the case, and are analysing his mental state. They have sent teams to the accused constable’s native village in Narnaul to find out whether he had any mental health related issues earlier, or are there any past incidences of him reacting violently.

Police has also found that there are two spiritual leaders who have big influence on him, police is now looking for them. But nothing has explained what he did with the family of Gurugram district judge in full public view that too in a busy market.

Haryana Police has terminated him from the force and he has been booked under section 302 (murder), various sections of Arms act and section 307 (attempt to murder).

Mahipal was with the family of judge since 2016 and did not complain about any harassment or ill-treatment. A day before the shooting, he uploaded a cryptic message on Facebook in the form of an image on Friday, a day before the crime. The image has some scribbling done in blue ink and also mentions some ‘Pastor Robin’. During investigations, the constable led the investigators to a room near a stadium. It had two paintings and some religious pamphlets, the contents of which have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Judge’s wife Ritu had succumbed to injuries and his son Dhruv is still battling for his life and is on life support.