Chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal, police detains accused

A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilly powder in Delhi Secretariat. The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, has been taken into study. After his detention, Kumar said that he had announced an attack on Kejriwal on his Facebook account in advance.

The attack took place outside Kejriwal’s chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that there are serious security lapses from Delhi Police. “Dangerous attack on Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal. Serious security lapses from Delhi Police. Even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi,” AAP said on its official twitter handle.

IANS reported that person needs to go through a two-level security check to reach the Chief Minister’s office. “Kejriwal’s eyes were not affected in the attack as he was wearing spectacles,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS. Later, a scuffle broke out and Kejriwal’s spectacles broke, a witness told IANS.

