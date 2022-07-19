‘Chill guys’: Centre fact-checks viral post that claimed people can apply for metered ‘liquor pipeline’ at home

The central government on Monday reacted to a post going viral on social media which claimed that people can apply for a pipeline to get liquor supply at home for a price. The “application form”, being shared widely online, is replete with errors and even a cursory glance at its content shows that it was either a mischief or a poorly-executed desperate plan to fleece unsuspecting customers.

“Respected Prime Minister has decided to provide liquor pipeline to those who consume alcohol daily. All interested should fill up this form and submit it at the Prime Minister’s Office along with a demand draft of Rs 11,000,” the post, that makes a very unsuccessful attempt to sound official read.

And it did not end there. “One month after the receipt of the application, and subsequent verification, a pipeline will be connected with a metre at your residence,” the post adds. To make things easier for the consumers, the post clarifes that the bill, depending on the consumption, will also be delivered at home.

Chill guys,



Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

The post, despite its conceptual audacity, and poorly-worded execution, merited a response from the fact-checking team of the Press Information Bureau. “Chill guys…Don’t get your hopes too high!” PIB Fact Check tweeted, using a meme featuring none other than Nana Patekar’s popular character ‘Uday Shetty’ from the 2007 film Welcome. “Control,” read the caption, a reference to Patekar’s catchphrase from the film.

The Twitter post by PIB Fact Check, which had garnered around 5,000 likes at the time of filing this report, also triggered a series of memes and reactions in the comments section. Interestingly, PIB’s attempt to address the issue drew responses in equal measure about the manner in which the government handle had tried to address it. While some users found the fact-check hilarious, others were not too welcoming of the government’s approach to using a meme to counter fake news.

“Is this a government handle,” commented one user. “Did new guy take over,” asked another. Other reactions included comparing the “scheme” to home delivery of liquor in Delhi, while others saw this as an opportunity to target the central government on the recent revision in GST rates that pushed up the prices of several items, including many daily essentials.