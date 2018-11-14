Children’s Day 2018: Children must be saved from violence every day, every minute, says Kailash Satyarthi

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 5:58 PM

Children's Day: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said Wednesday children should be saved every day from violence and fear as even a single moment lost in one's childhood is an irreparable damage to humanity.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File)

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said Wednesday children should be saved every day from violence and fear as even a single moment lost in one’s childhood is an irreparable damage to humanity. On Children’s Day, he asked people to come together to make India safe for children by protecting them from rape, trafficking, slavery and all forms of exploitation.

“Just one day in a year cannot be Children’s Day. Every day, every hour and every minute, we must save our children from fear and violence,” Satyarthi said in a tweet. “Even a single moment lost in one’s childhood is irreparable damage to the entire humanity. Even if one child lives in fear we all live in fear. Let’s come together to make India safe for children by protecting them from rape, trafficking, slavery and all forms of exploitation. Let us all work towards making child friendly society, economy and faiths,” he tweeted.

Satyarthi along with his team of Beti Bachao Andolan (BBA) activists Wednesday launched the first trailer of the film “The Price of Free”. The film shows Satyarthi along with his team of BBA activists on secret raids and quests for retracting missing children, keeping the audiences on the edge of their seat, the BBA said in a statement.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? Apply Now for your Credit Card on BankBazaar. Maximum Rewards, Zero Fee and much more!

“This film shows the real scourge of child trafficking, child labour, slavery and exploitation that is ruining millions of childhoods and ruthlessly crushing their dreams,” Satyarthi said. “It tells stories of the most marginalised and vulnerable children that I have been fighting for all my life and even if one child is not free then none of us are free,” he said.

The trailer has been released by Participant Media, Concordia Studio and YouTube. Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Children’s Day 2018: Children must be saved from violence every day, every minute, says Kailash Satyarthi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition