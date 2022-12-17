Child artists: NCPCR asks DMs to submit compliance reports

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to district magistrates of 50 districts in the country to provide details of the number of permissions sought by producers of audio-visual media or any other commercial event on participation of children.

In a letter to the DMs dated December 13 this year, the commission’s member-secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh said according to Rule 2C(B) of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2017, producers of such events can engage a child only after obtaining the permission from the DM where the production and shooting activity is to be performed. The letter has asked for the compliance details since 2017 within seven days.

The notice by NCPCR assumes importance, as according to a study conducted by Child Rights and You (CRY), children working in the entertainment industry are harmed by lengthy unpredictable hours without relaxation and a lack of care for education and regular schooling in pursuit of money and fame.

Rule 2C of the amendment says a child may be allowed to work as an artist only for a maximum five hours in a day, and for not more than three hours without rest. It also says that appropriate facilities for education of the child has to be arranged to ensure that there is no discontinuity from his/her lessons in school and no child shall be allowed to work consecutively for more than 27 days.

Besides, one responsible person has to be appointed for a maximum of five children and at least 20% of the income earned by the child from the production or event has to be directly deposited in a fixed deposit account in a nationalised bank in the name of the child which may be credited to him/her on attaining majority; and no child shall be made to participate in any audio visual and sports activity, including informal entertainment activity against his/her consent.

The activities governed by the rules include sports competition, cinema and documentary shows on television and radio; drama serials; anchor of a show or event; and any other artistic performances which the Central government permits.