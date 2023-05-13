Chikmagalur Election Results 2023 Live: BJP’s CT Ravi is up against Congress’ HD Thammaiah, counting begins

Chikmagalur Election 2023 Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Chikmagalur constituency has begun. A total of three candidates are the major contenders for this assembly seat – Thimmashetty from the Janata Dal (Secular), HD Thammaiah from the Indian National Congress (INC), and CT Ravi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2018 state assembly elections, BJP’s CT Ravi has won the seat with a margin of more than 26,000 votes against Congress’s Shankar BL.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje won from Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of over 3,49,000 votes by beating Pramod Madhwaraj of the JD(S).

The Chikmagalur constituency has a total of 2,08,432 voters. Of these, the general voters, NRI voters and service voters, with the Lingayat, the community that Thammaiah belongs to, constituting around 40,000 voters. While, Vokkaligas, the community BJP’s CT Ravi belongs to, have around 20,000 votes. The constituency also has 45,000 SC/STs, 30,000 Muslims and 23,000 Kurubas.

