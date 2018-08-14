Chief Secretary assault: AAP moves court to restrain police from disclosing details of chargesheet

Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Tuesday moved to the Patiala House Court seeking to restrain the Delhi Police from sharing contents or details of the chargesheet filed in the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash with the media.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the court issued a notice to the Delhi Police and fixed August 25 as the next date of hearing.

On August 13, the Delhi Police named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 11 MLAs of the AAP in the chargesheet filed in the matter. The 1300-page chargesheet was filed under Sections 186, 323, 332, 342, 353, 504, 506(ii), 120B, 109, 114, 149, 34 and 36 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal.

On February 20, Anshu Prakash had lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence by two AAP MLAs – Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

Both Khan and Jarwal were arrested on February 21 and were later sent to 14-day judicial custody, which was further extended by 14 days. Later, both the leaders were granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

Prakash had alleged that he was thrashed by Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Kejriwal’s residence, where he had been called to discuss Aadhaar-related problems.