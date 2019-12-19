Chief Minister bound by law of land, says West Bengal Governor as protests rage against CAA

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Phot)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said that the Citizenship Act is the law of land and those who are holding constitutional and government posts are bound by it.

“I don’t care about what political parties do. They are free to say whatever they wish… According to the Constitution, the state government is bound to follow the law. And those who are on government posts are bound by the law of the land,” he told reporters after his meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and DGP Virendra. The two officers briefed the governor about the situation of the state.

“The Chief Minister took the oath to act according to the Constitution and this law (citizenship act) is part of the Constitution,” he added.

Governor Dhankar has been at the loggerheads with CM Banerjee who is opposing the just amended Citizenship Act and has declared that she will not allow the implementation of the law in West Bengal.

The Governor said that Citizenship Act is not against Indians and it only deals with foreigners.

“If any impression is given that the law affects Indians, it is erroneous and misinterpretation,” he said.

Dhankhar said that he would like to visit the areas affected by violent protests over the new law, but would do it after taking the state government into confidence. The Governor also expressed hope that he would have a dialogue with Banerjee, which will be in the interest of the state.

“I am deeply pained by the ongoing incidents of violence in West Bengal especially in Malda and Murshidabad (districts). I would like to visit the violence-affected areas but would do that after taking the state government into confidence,” Dhankhar saod.

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act have erupted in several districts of West Bengal. According to news agency PTI, agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state last week.

The Governor also appealed to intellectuals and celebrities to come forward and appeal to the people not to indulge in violence.