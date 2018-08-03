Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court K M Joseph accorded farewell

Uttarakhand High Court Bar Association president Lalit Belwal said he felt extremely happy and proud on the Justice Joseph’s elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court. (IE)

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph, who has been elevated as a Supreme Court Judge, was accorded a farewell today by his colleagues at a ceremony held in the High Court’s bar room here. Uttarakhand High Court Bar Association president Lalit Belwal said he felt extremely happy and proud on the Justice Joseph’s elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Showering praises on him, former President of the High Court Bar Association D S Patni said,”Justice Joseph is not only an expert in constitutional law but also possesses impeccable integrity. He will be remembered by his colleagues here for the authority with which he delivered his judgements.”

“Chief Justice K M Joseph has been one of the finest judges of Uttrakhand High court. He has been a party to a number of remarkable judgments passed by the high court which will continue to guide the legal fraternity, ” Advocate Vipul Sharma said at the farewell ceremony. The Centre has accepted the decision of the Supreme Court collegium elevating Justice Joseph as a judge of the apex court.

Joseph is the fifth Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court since its inception in November 2000 to be elevated as an Apex Court judge. Earlier in the day Justice Joseph held his Court in the pre-lunch session and received confirmation about his elevation in the middle of a hearing. Before adjourning the court he asked the appearing counsel S K Mandal to wait for the next date as he could no longer proceed as the Chief Justice.