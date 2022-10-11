Chief Justice of India UU Lalit recommends Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit on Tuesday recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. CJI Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, presented the recommendation letter to Justice Chandrachud in the presence of other Supreme Court judges.

As per the existing norms, the acting CJI names the senior most judge in the Supreme Court as his successor. The Union Minister of Law and Justice writes to the current CJI seeking recommendation for the next CJI. The CJI’s recommendation is then passed on to the Prime Minister, who then advises the President. The President appoints the next CJI on the recommendation of the outgoing CJI under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar feeling politically isolated, says Prashant Kishor

As compared to Justice UU Lalit’s short tenure, Justice Chandrachud will enjoy a two-year run till November 10, 2024. Once a new CJI is designated, there is a freeze on the collegium headed by the CJI. The collegium doesn’t make any recommendation for the appointment of new judges until the next CJI assumes charge of the office.

Also Read: Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

Once Justice Chandrachud takes over, it will be the first time that India will witness both father and son as the chief judge of the country’s top court. Justice Chandrachud’s father, Chief Justice Y.V. Chandrachud, was the longest-serving Chief Justice of India. Justice Chandrachud was the former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and is the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.