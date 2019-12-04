Chidambaram’s 106-day incarceration was vengeful, vindictive, says Rahul Gandhi

“I’m confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court granted bail to the former finance minister in the INX-Media money laundering case. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to Chidambaram. The 74-year-old Congress leader has been in custody since August 21, when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

