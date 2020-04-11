Chidambaram urges Congress CMs to demand transfer of cash to poor families during meeting with PM Modi

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram . (File Photo)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday urged CMs of states where the party is in power to unanimously demand for transfer of cash to every poor family.

He said the poor have lost their jobs and have exhausted their savings. They are now standing in lines to get free food, the former Union finance minister said.

Chidambaram said remonetising the poor would cost only Rs 65,000 crore, which is economically viable.

“Chief ministers Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, V Narayanasami, Uddhav Thackeray and E Palaniswani should tell the prime minister today that just as LIVES are important LIVELIHOOD of the poor is important, he tweeted.

CMs should demand that cash be transferred to every poor family immediately. “Remonetise the poor” should be their unanimous demand. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 11, 2020

“The poor have lost their jobs or self-employment in the last 18 days. They have exhausted their meagre savings. Many are standing in line for food,” Chidambaram said.

Can the state stand by and watch them go hungry,” he asked, adding that chief ministers should demand that cash be transferred to every poor family immediately.

“Remonetise the poor should be their unanimous demand,” Chidambaram said.