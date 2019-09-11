‘Amazed by capacity of poor to distinguish between justice, injustice’: Chidambaram keeps tweets coming from Tihar

Chidambaram was Union minister for finance as also home during the UPA-I and UPA-II government from 2004 to 2014 (File Photo)

P Chidambaram latest news: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case, has once again taken to social media to target the authorities for putting him behind the bars. Chidambaram said he has met a number of ‘poor’ people inside the jail in the past few days and was surprised to know about their ability to differentiate between justice and injustice.

The senior Congress leader also thanked his those who have been supporting him in troubled times.

“I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- Thank you all for your support. I must say I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice,” a tweet posted on the 73-year-old leader’s official handle stated.

A couple of days ago Chidambaram, who is currently serving 14-day judicial custody, had similarly questioned why no government officers or bureaucrats have been arrested in the case in which he has been sent to jail.

“I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following: People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?’ I have no answer.”

“No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested, the veteran Congress leader went on to add.

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after dramatic turn of events late on August 5 after the Delhi High Court denied him any protection from arrest.

Top lawyers including Kapil Sibal argued for Chidambaram to get him some relief, however, a special CBI court sent him to two-week judicial custody which will end on September 19. Chidambaram, who has been kept in jail no. 7 at Tihar, has been denied any special treatment inside the prison. The court has only allowed a separate cell and a western toilet for the former minister.

The Congress had slammed the Modi government over Chidambaram’s arrest and said that it was carrying out “selective opposition persecution”.