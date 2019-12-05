‘Does she eat avocado?’: Chidambaram’s swipe at Sitharaman over her ‘I don’t eat onions’ remark

P Chidambaram slammed Nirmala Sitharaman over the rising onion prices. (Photo/ANI)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was in Parliament on Thursday just hours after walking out of the Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening. Chidambaram participated in the Congress-led protest against the government over the skyrocketing onion prices inside Parliament premises and also slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement over the issue.

“Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” Chidambaram said responding to reporters.

The former Finance Minister’s curt response was in reference to Sitharaman’s statement in Lok Sabha on Wednesday which has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: ‘Do you eat Egyptian onions?’ The question that triggered Nirmala Sitharaman’s viral response in Parliament

“I don’t eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don’t worry. I come from a family that doesn’t care much for onions,” she had quipped when a member of the House asked whether she eats onions from Egypt. Speaking in the Lower House, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule had raised questions over the government’s decision to import onions from Egypt.

The Modi government is facing intense heat over onion prices which has even touched Rs 120 per kg in some states. Amid protests by the Congress-led Opposition from Parliament to the streets, the government has decided to import onions from Egypt, Afghanistan and other countries to bring down the spiralling prices.