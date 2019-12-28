‘Mind your business…’: P Chidambaram’s stinging attack on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his ‘this is not leadership’ remark

P Chidambaram slams Army chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo/ANI)

Chidambram on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday came out lashing at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s recent remark on the political leadership of the country in view of the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Speaking at a party event in Thiruvananthapuram, Chidambaram said the Army chief has no business in telling politicians how to run the country.

“DGP, Army General are being asked to support the government. It is a shame. Let me appeal to General Rawat..you head the Army and mind your business,” Chidambaram said.

“What politicians will do…politicians will do. It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do. Just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. If you are fighting a war, we don’t tell you how to fight a war. You fight war according to your ideas and we will manage the politics of the country,” the former Finance Minister said.

#WATCH P Chidambaram: DGP&Army General are being asked to support govt, it’s a shame. Let me appeal to Genaral Rawat,you head the Army&mind your business. It’s not business of Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it’s not our business to tell you how to fight a war pic.twitter.com/MgjkeSPBPn — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Chidambaram’s outburst was in response to General Rawat’s statement earlier this week in which he questioned the leadership in the wake of nationwide protests against the CAA and NRC.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate direction. We are witnessing in large number of universities and colleges that students are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership,” General Rawat, whose term as Army Chief is ending on December 31, had said during an event in New Delhi.

General Rawat’s ‘political’ remark had invited sharp reactions from Opposition parties. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded to the Army chief’s statement, saying ‘leadership is knowing the limit’s of one’s office’.

“Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head,” the Hyderabad MP has tweeted.