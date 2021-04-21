  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chidambaram says hopes of entire nation in hands of voters of West Bengal, says BJP responsible for ‘medical catastrophe’

April 21, 2021 3:18 PM

The Congress leader condemned the current situation due to COVID-19 in the country.

Chidambaram also said the plight of migrant workers was "heart rending".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the “medical catastrophe” in the country and urged the people of West Bengal to speak for the entire nation while voting in the ongoing assembly polls. The sixth phase of the assembly election in the state will be held on Thursday.

“An election is to hold the government accountable. The BJP is solely responsible for the medical catastrophe that has fallen on the country. The hopes of the entire nation are in the hands of the voters of W(est) Bengal,” Chidambaram tweeted.
“Voters in the 6th round of polling in West Bengal tomorrow (22 April) have a great opportunity to speak for the entire country,” he said.

The Congress leader condemned the current situation due to COVID-19 in the country. “What has changed since April 2020? If anything, things have become much worse,” he said. Chidambaram also said the plight of migrant workers, as shown on TV, in long queues outside railway and bus stations was “heart rending”.

“There is no shortage of vaccines, says Health Minister. Believe the minister. There is only a shortage of patients. Central government will issue an advertisement calling for applications from patients who want vaccines,” he said in another tweet. “There is no crowding at railway stations, says Railway minister. Believe the minister. The long queues shown on TV channels are there only to assist the Railway Police to guard the stations,” he added.

The Congress has been critical of the handling of the pandemic in India, where the COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,56,16,130 on Wednesday, with 2,95,041 new cases, while the active caseload surpassed the 21-lakh mark

