INX Media Case: CBI court sends Chidambaram to 5-day custody

Chidambaram walks out of Special CBI court which sent him to custody till August 26. (Photo/ANI)

Chidambaram sent to CBI custody: A special Delhi court on Thursday sent former Union Finance and Home minister P Chidambaram to Central Bureau of Investigation custody for 5 days. The case will be heard next on August 26 which is when Chidambaram will also be produced in the court. The CBI had arrested Chidambaram in a dramatic turn of events late on Wednesday. The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi approved the CBI’s request for Chidambaram’s custody ignoring arguments from the veteran Congress leader’s advocates including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Considering all facts and circumstances I am of view that police custody of Chidambaram is justified, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said while granting CBI custody of Chidambaram.

The court said that family members and lawyers would be permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day during his custody.

The investigating agency produced Chidambaram in the court in the afternoon after quizzing him at its headquarters for nearly three hours. The CBI argued in the court that Chidambaram’s custody was important for further investigations in the high-profile case and that he was not cooperating in the investigations.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, told the court that the agency has the duty to get to the roots of the case. He also rejected arguments by Chidambaram’s lawyers that the CBI was trying to extort a confession from the 73-year-old leader.

Presenting his side in the court, Singhvi said asserted that the whole case was based on statement of Indrani Mukherjea, who has turned approver in the case.

Alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017.

The Enforcement Directorate had also lodged a money laundering case in connection with the case in 2018.