Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha after release on bail

New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 12:34:02 PM

The former finance minister, who walked out of jail on Wednesday night, joined other Congress MPs voicing their protest against the steep hike in onion prices, said he was happy to be back.

"The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail after 106 days in custody, was on Thursday present in the Rajya Sabha. The former finance minister, who walked out of jail on Wednesday night, joined other Congress MPs voicing their protest against the steep hike in onion prices, said he was happy to be back.

“The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament,” he told reporters in Parliament complex.

