P Chidambaram addressed a press conference a day after he was released on bail. (Photo/ANI)

Chidambaram press conference: Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram turned emotional while responding to a question over the rising cases of crime against women in the country. Addressing his first press conference after being released from jail on bail, Chidambaram said he was ‘shocked’ and ‘ashamed’ while raising questions over the law and order situation in the country.

“I am shocked, I am ashamed …yesterday in one newspaper I found six incidents of rape and lynchings,” Chidambaram said.

“Shameful…shameful that a section of people think that they can get away with these acts of impunity. There’s complete breakdown of law and order in many parts of India. What is the police doing? Where is the fear of law?” the 74-year-old leader added as his voice choked with emotion.

A series of rape cases have been reported from across the country in the past one week. The horrific rape and murder of a 26-year-old vet in Hyderabad last month triggered a nation-wide outrage. The matter even reverberated in both Houses of Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. Leaders cutting across the party lines demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Chidambaram of violating the bail condition. Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Chidambaram, during his presser, claimed that he has clear record as a minister which is akin to ‘self- certification’.

The Supreme Court, while granting bail to Chidambaram, had asked him not to speak about the case. The former Union Finance Minister walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail after spending 106 days behind the prison.