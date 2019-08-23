Chidambaram bail plea hearing in Supreme Court LIVE: Will former Union minister get relief from top court?

Chidambaram walks out of Special CBI court which sent him to custody till August 26. (Photo/ANI)

Chidambaram bail plea SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s order which refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. The plea will be heard by the apex court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

Chidambaram had approached the Delhi High Court on August 20 seeking protection from arrest in the high-profile case, however, his petition was rejected. The 73-year-old leader was arrested on Wednesday night in a dramatic turn of events which spilled over the Congress headquarters to his house in south Delhi’s upscale Jor Bagh area.

Chidambaram was produced before a Special CBI court on Thursday which sent him to custody till August 26 which is when the matter will be heard next.

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have registered separate cases linked to INX Media case against Chidambaram who served as Union Home and Finance minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2014.

