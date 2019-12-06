Chidambaram appeals to voters in Jharkhand to defeat BJP

At a press conference here, he said the outcome of the ongoing assembly polls will be an important turning point with the saffron party on one side and secular and progressive parties on the other.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday appealed to people of Jharkhand to defeat the BJP in the state Assembly elections. At a press conference here, he said the outcome of the ongoing assembly polls will be an important turning point with the saffron party on one side and secular and progressive parties on the other.
“We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand,” the former Finance Minister said.
