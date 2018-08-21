Chhattisgarh’s Naya Raipur smart city to be renamed ‘Atal Nagar’

The state capital expressway and the under-construction Central Park will be named after Vajpayee. (Photo Source: PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday announced that Naya Raipur smart city, will be renamed as “Atal Nagar” in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 in New Delhi.

After a cabinet meeting here, Singh announced that along with renaming of Naya Raipur, the Bilaspur University, a medical college, state capital expressway and the under-construction Central Park will be named after Vajpayee.

On November 1, which is observed as the foundation day of the state, the government will also give awards to honour people who have rendered service to the society. The awards will be called as ‘ Atal Sushashan Awards’.