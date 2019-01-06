Chhattisgarh: Young girl from Maoist-hit region becomes engineer, gets job in South Africa

This is the second success story from Dornapal. (ANI)

A young girl from Dornapal village in Naxal-hit district of Sukma in Chhattisgarh has become an engineer. ANI reports that the girl has also got a job in South Africa. Speaking to ANI, Rani Rai said: “I belong to a middle-class family which is financially not that sound. Difficulties were there but I continued my study with the support of my parents.”

Rani did primary education from Dornapal. She did her intermediate from Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh. “After that, I got selected in Shankaracharya Engineering college. There were financial hardships but my father sold land to fund my education,” she told ANI.

This is the second success story from Dornapal. Last year, the Asian Age had reported that Maya Kashyap cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and got admission in Ambikapur medical college. She will be the first doctor from Dornapal after completing MBBS in 2023.

Kashyap too had studied in a government school.

Sukma is one of the least developed districts of the country. The district is one of the most illiterate districts of India with a literacy rate of only 31 per cent.