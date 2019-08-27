Chhattisgarh: Top woman Naxal leader with Rs 8 lakh reward held, reveals vital plans

Her interrogation has provided vital information on ‘military platoon 26’ and it would help security forces demolish it, he added. (Representational image)

A woman Naxal “deputy commander” with a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head was arrested on Tuesday from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said. Kowasi Mangli (27) was apprehended from the house of a relative in Mendoli village under Katekalyan police station limits, a local police official said.

Personnel from District Reserve Guard (DRG), special women’s unit ‘Danteshwari Fighters’ and CRPF’s 195th battalion carried out the arrest, he said.

“Mangli is a native of Pakhnar area in neighbouring Bastar district. She is self-styled deputy commander of the Maoists’ military platoon no 26 of Katekalyan area committee. She took part in encounters with security forces in Bastar and Dantewada,” he said.

Her interrogation has provided vital information on ‘military platoon 26’ and it would help security forces demolish it, he added.