Chhattisgarh: Security beefed up for ‘Naxal week’ between December 2-8

Security in insurgency-hit parts of Chhattisgarh, particularly Bastar division, has been bolstered in view of the Naxals’ so-called “People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week” starting Sunday, police said. Since 2000, “PLGA week” is observed annuallyby Naxals between December 2-8 in memory of their slain leaders and cadre.

According to officials, Naxals hold meetings and gatherings during this period and engage in propaganda, recruit new members, review operations, besides resorting to damaging roads, public property and carrying out attacks on security forces. “All units of paramilitary and state forces have been put on alert during the PLGA week observed by Naxals annually from December 2 to 8,” a senior police official here told PTI.

Patrolling has been intensified in the forested interiors of the seven districts of Bastar division, namely Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker, the official informed. Some posters and pamphlets mentioning the Naxal week had been found by patrolling security personnel in Dantewada, he added. He said security forces had been continuously carrying out offensive operations in core Maoist areas after the recently-concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

Polls to the 90-member state Assembly were held in two phases on November 12 and 20 and results will be declared on December 11. He added that these operations had led to the gunning down of 15 Naxals in the past fortnight in the state’s Bastar division. Police officials suspect the Naxals could create disturbances during the week out of frustration as recent security operations have hit the outlawed movement hard. Earlier this week, on November 26, nine Naxals were killed in two gun battles with security forces in Sukma.