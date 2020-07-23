Chhattisgarh: Pregnant woman, carried across river in utensil to reach hospital, delivers still-born baby

Lakshmi Yalam being carried across the river in a utensil. (Express)

In a heart-breaking incident, a pregnant woman in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, who had to be carried in a cooking vessel across a swollen river to reach the ambulance and then the nearest hospital, delivered a still-born baby.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the woman was close to term. The family members and locals said they had to carry the lady in a cooking vessel to cross a river to reach the nearest hospital, nearly 15 km away. The lady complained of pain.

The IE report said that the lady, identified as Lakshmi Yalam, gave birth to a still-born baby at the community hospital in Bhopalpatnam, a tehsil town in Bijapur.

Her husband Harish Yalam, however, blamed hospital authorities and staff of negligence and apathy for the stillbirth of their child. He said the hospital staff waited for the duty doctor to arrive for hours to look at his wife. Lakshmi complained of pain but the nurses kept waiting for a normal delivery.

Yalam said rains had swollen the river and the riverbed was slippery.

“We had to carry Lakshmi in a big utensil, with wooden poles across it. The ambulance met us at Gorla. We reached the Bhopalpatnam hospital by 3 pm (on July 13),” he said.

According to Yalam, whenever he asked for updates from nurses, they were told to be patient.

“When Lakshmi started crying in pain, I asked the on-duty staff to refer us to Bijapur, if they couldn’t help. But they asked me to stay calm and said childbirth would take place at its time,” the husband of the pregnant lady said.

At 9 pm, Lakshmi’s blood pressure started dropping, he said, adding that nurses came in and started scolding her and pushed her stomach to induce labour.

“Suddenly, they stopped and called for the on-duty doctor but the doctor had not reported for duty yet. Dr Gopi Kishan arrived around 10.30 pm and operated on Lakshmi,” he said, adding that it was a stillbirth.

The entire incident took place on July 13. Yalam said he has lodged a complaint with block medical officer Ajay Ramteke. The man said he will also meet the collector if no action is taken on his complaint.

Meanwhile, Ramteke said show cause notices have been served on three hospital staff.

“We have received the complaint and are investigating what happened that night. Due action will be taken,” he said.

Yalam, 33, and Lakshmi, 35, got married four years ago and are residents of Mamidguda village. They were expecting their first child. Mamidguda village is about 40 km from district headquarters Bijapur.

The IE report said they were staying at Lakshmi’s parents’ home in Minur village. Lakshmi’s parents’ home was closer to the health centre in Bhopalpatnam.