Chhattisgarh: Naxals hack village sarpanch to death over refusal to pay money

Dantewada village sarpanch killed by Naxals: A sarpanch was hacked to death by Naxals in his native village in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, over a dozen ultras stormed into the house of Lakhma Ram Mandavi, 40, in Chhote Gudra village on late Friday night and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, a senior officer said, adding that Mandavi died on the spot.

He said police were informed about the incident by locals on Saturday morning.

He said the deceased was a nominated sarpanch (village head) of Chhote Gudra village panchayat.

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, the officer said, adding that naxal pamphlets were found at the spot.

“Prima facie, Maoists were demanding money from the sarpanch and called him up for a meeting. He might have been killed for refusing to pay,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.