Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level security meeting

While five bodies were recovered from the spot on Saturday, bodies of 17 others were recovered on Sunday. (ANI Image)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh in the wake of the killing of 22 security personnel by Naxals in the state, officials said.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and senior officials of the home ministry and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attended the meeting.