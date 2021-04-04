  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level security meeting

By: |
April 4, 2021 7:51 PM

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and senior officials of the home ministry and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attended the meeting.

While five bodies were recovered from the spot on Saturday, bodies of 17 others were recovered on Sunday. (ANI Image)While five bodies were recovered from the spot on Saturday, bodies of 17 others were recovered on Sunday. (ANI Image)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh in the wake of the killing of 22 security personnel by Naxals in the state, officials said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and senior officials of the home ministry and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attended the meeting.

Related News

The home minister held a meeting to review the security situation in Chhattisgarh, a ministry official said.

At least 22 security personnel were killed by Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

While five bodies were recovered from the spot on Saturday, bodies of 17 others were recovered on Sunday.

Earlier, Shah cut short his electioneering in Assam and returned to Delhi following the incident.

The home minister has spoken to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and taken stock of the situation in the state.

The dead include personnel from the elite CoBRA unit of the CRPF, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) of Chhattisgarh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Chhattisgarh naxal attack Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level security meeting
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lockdown fine but Maharashtra govt should help the poor: Devendra Fadnavis
2SC’s e-committee releases draft proposal for phase III of e-Courts project, seeks feedback
3Forest fires flare up in Uttarakhand, Centre rushes 2 helicopters to control situation