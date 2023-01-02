Chhattisgarh: Mob vandalises church in Narayanpur, police team attacked

A mob on Monday allegedly vandalised a church in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur city and attacked a police team which was trying to pacify the crowd. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar suffered a head injury in the incident, while other police personnel sustained minor injuries.

Police said that a protest was being planned by a group of people against the church, however, the reasons for it were not clear.

Kumar later told reporters, “We called the protestors to meet us. The collector and I spoke with them in the collector’s office. We appealed to them to keep the protest peaceful. But some among them chose violence and went to attack the church.”

“After getting this information, I reached the spot with my team and tried to stop the mob and convince them. They paid heed to us and were going back but suddenly someone hit me from behind and I got injured. Still, we acted with patience and managed to disperse the crowd. We will take action according to the law in the case in time,” he added, as quoted by IE.

Chhattisgarh | Some members of the tribal community went to attack a church in Bangalpara area. During the violence, someone attacked me. An investigation will be conducted into the entire incident: SP Narayanpur pic.twitter.com/hNDlWUSqSg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 2, 2023

Police said that the situation was brought under control after an hour.

Karnataka Church attacked

Earlier, in Karnataka, just two days after Christmas, a church was allegedly vandalised, including damaging the statue of Baby Jesus, by some unknown miscreants in Mysuru.

The incident had taken place at the St. Mary’s Church on Gonikoppa road at Periyapatna.

The miscreants had also taken away the offering box, and the altar was also ransacked.