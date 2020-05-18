‘No approval pending’: Bhupesh Baghel slams Piyush Goyal for doing politics over special trains for migrants

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accuses Piyush Goyal of doing politics over special trains for migrants. (File pic)

Chhattisgarh lockdown news: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused Railways Minister Piyush Goyal of doing politics over running special trains to ferry migrants back home during the lockdown period. The CM of the Congress-ruled states also rubbished charges that approval to run trains to bring back migrants are pending with his government. He said there is no approval pending and asked Goyal to fight the coronavirus pandemic together with the states.

“Piyush Goyal ji first said that Chhattisgarh is not giving permission for trains. We responded to him that the state has given all approvals. There is no approval pending with Chhattisgarh (for running of trains). He has not responded to it yet,” he said.

“It is my request to Goyal ji that this is not the time for doing politics or giving challenges. It is time to fight the coronavirus pandemic together. It is time for helping migrant workers,” Baghel added.

The Chhattisgarh CM’s response comes after Goyal appealed to states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to approve more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home.

Baghel claimed that he had sought permission from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka among others for running the trains, which is still pending. Both the sending and receiving states need to give permission for running of trains.

He said the state government has paid over Rs 1.16 crore for ferrying migrant workers working in other states to Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that the Congress-ruled states are not granting permission to Shramik Special trains to enter their states. According to party spokesperson Sambit Patra, to run a Shramik Special train, approval is required from the originating state and the culminating state, but West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and others are not giving permission.

He had claimed that the Chhattisgarh government has allowed entry to only 10 trains even as lakhs from the state are stranded in different parts of the country and are awaiting help.