Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: 10 DRG personnel killed in Naxal IED attack in Dantewada

A total of 10 personnel and a driver were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG). The incident took place in Aranpur area of Dantewada, around 450 km from the state capital Raipur, reports The Indian Express.

The slain security personnel were of the DRG which is a state force designed to carry out anti-Maoist operations.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, speaking of the incident, said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

“The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace”, the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.

Acting on a tip-off about Maoist presence in Arnapur, a DRG team, had left to conduct an anti-Maoist operation. The team was returning in a returning in a vehicle to their headquarters when an IED planted on the Aranpur road blasted, and killed the 11 personnel, including the driver.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly spoken to Baghel, assuring all support from the Centre, reported ANI.

Earlier, in March, three CRPF personnel, who had gone to provide security cover for road construction work, were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.